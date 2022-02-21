Andrew Neil to host new Sunday night political show on Channel 4

Broadcaster Andrew Neil is set to host a new Sunday night political show on Channel 4, five months after his departure from GB News over a rift with its bosses.

The 10-part series will air live from May and has a working title of Sunday Politics with Andrew Neil. The programme will see Mr Neil examining the “biggest events of the moment” and will feature set-piece interviews “with the highest-profile politicians and newsmakers”.

It comes after Mr Neil stepped down as GB News’ main news presenter and chairman last September, after what he described as the “worst eight months” of his career “by far” which had left him “close to a breakdown”.

In a statement announcing his resignation, the veteran broadcaster said it was “time to reduce my commitments on a number of fronts”, adding that he did not want to be a part of a “British Fox News”.

Technical issues and differences with managers left him with a “constant knot in my stomach,” he said.

Speaking about his new role, Mr Neil said: “I’m honoured and delighted to be presenting a new Sunday night political show for Channel 4.

“Sunday night is a pivotal point in the political week – we can sweep up what’s happened in the previous week, mop up what’s been in the Sunday papers and talk shows and throw forward to the upcoming week. We’ll aim to do all of that and more.”

The half-hour weekly Sunday evening programme, the time slot for which is yet to be announced, will be produced by ITN Productions and Channel 4 News and will also be accompanied by a weekly podcast.

Louisa Compton, Channel 4’s head of news, current affairs and specialist factual and sport, said: “Andrew’s new show will deliver big-name politicians answering the questions the public want to hear. It’s another example of our huge commitment to public service journalism and current affairs at Channel 4.”

Known for his more conservative views, Mr Neil has previously described Channel 4 as the “broadcasting arm of The Guardian”. He has already made his Channel 4 debut as the host of an hour-long programme titled Boris Johnson: Has He Run Out of Road? which aired last month.

Mr Neil’s career as a political presenter and interviewer has spanned three decades, during which he was the Sunday Times editor between 1983 and 1994. He was also one of the BBC’s top political broadcasters for many years, presenting This Week, Daily Politics and BBC One’s Sunday Politics.

The veteran broadcaster also serves as the chairman and editor-in-chief of Press Holdings Media Group, publishers of The Spectator and other related titles.