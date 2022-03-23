A man who bundled his girlfriend into a van before she was found seriously injured, has had his seven-and-a-half year sentence increased to 16 years and three months by Court of Appeal judges.

Chay Bowskill, then aged 20, of Syston, Leicestershire, was jailed for seven and a half years in January after being convicted of kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour, and perverting the course of justice, following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.

His accomplice, Rocco Sansome, then also aged 20, of Birstall, Leicestershire, was also found guilty of kidnap and sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Their victim, Angel Lynn, then aged 19, was later found lying seriously injured in the carriageway of the A6 near Loughborough, Leicestershire Police said.

Both men had their sentences referred to the Court of Appeal by Solicitor General Alex Chalk QC for appearing “unduly lenient”.

Chay Bowskill’s sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal (PA) (PA Media)

Bowskill’s total sentence was increased to 16 years and three months by senior judges on Wednesday, after they concluded his original term for the kidnap was not long enough.

Giving a summary of their decision, Dame Victoria Sharp said: “We have concluded that the sentence passed on him for the kidnap was unduly lenient.”

She said the original term “failed to reflect the seriousness of the kidnap” and the harm caused to Ms Lynn as a result.

Members of Ms Lynn’s family gasped as the judge told the court of the increased sentence.

Bowskill, who appeared over a video-link from prison wearing a grey sweatshirt, shook his head as he heard the result.

The judge said Sansome’s sentence “should have been longer” but that, in all the circumstances, including the fact he is close to being released, the court decided not to alter it.

Video footage showed the moment in September 2020 when Ms Lynn was forcibly picked up by Bowskill and taken into a silver Transit van, which was driven off at pace by Sansome.

Police previously said Ms Lynn exited the vehicle at some point in the journey and she now requires “round the clock care” due to the injuries she suffered.

In a statement released after the sentencing hearing, Ms Lynn’s family said: “Angel was so full of life and had such a great future ahead of her. That future has sadly been taken away from her.

“The catastrophic injuries Angel suffered will mean life will never be the same for her or our family.

“Every day is not only a huge struggle for Angel but also a huge struggle for our family and friends.”