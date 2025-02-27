Archbishop selection panel must not be implicated in safeguarding failures – MP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Church officials involved in selecting the next archbishop of Canterbury must not be implicated in “any safeguarding failures of any kind”, according to MPs.

The Crown Nominations Commission (CNC) will choose the successor to Justin Welby and its full membership is expected to be known next month.

Among them will be the Archbishop of York or, if he chooses not to be a member, a bishop elected by the House of Bishops; three representatives elected from the Diocese of Canterbury; and five representatives from other churches in the Anglican Communion.

Rosie Duffield, the Independent MP for Canterbury, sought assurances about those involved in the process in light of recent safeguarding failures linked to the Church of England (CoE).

Labour MP Marsha de Cordova, the CoE’s Commons representative, added that the selection panel must “inspire confidence and trust” among victims and survivors as well as the public.

Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, earlier this month told the General Synod, the Church’s parliament, that he had “made mistakes” but said he was determined to “lead the change we all know we need” in the CoE on safeguarding.

Mr Cottrell took over most of the archbishop of Canterbury’s responsibilities when the latter resigned after a damning report concluded prolific serial abuser John Smyth might have been brought to justice had Mr Welby formally reported him to police five years before his death.

Mr Cottrell has been under pressure in recent months, including over accusations of not acting quickly enough in his then-role as bishop of Chelmsford over priest David Tudor.

The priest was allowed to remain in post despite having been barred by the Church from being alone with children and having paid compensation to a sexual abuse victim.

Mr Cottrell has previously said he inherited a “horrible and intolerable” situation and “acted immediately” when fresh complaints were made about the priest in 2019, adding that he had “no legal grounds” to suspend him before then.

Separately, Mr Cottrell has also “categorically rejected” allegations that he bullied members of a committee to secure John Perumbalath’s appointment as Bishop of Liverpool.

Mr Perumbalath resigned as bishop last month following media coverage of sexual assault and harassment allegations against him, which he denies.

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Duffield said: “Recent headlines about safeguarding failures have badly eroded trust in the Church.

“The former archbishop of Canterbury, with whom I had the pleasure of working closely, resigned his position in recognition of this so that the Church could move forward.

“I congratulate the Second Estates Church Commissioner on her powerful speech at the most recent Synod.

“Does she agree with me that those selecting our next archbishop must not be implicated in any safeguarding failures of any kind?”

Ms de Cordova thanked Ms Duffield for her “fantastic and very poignant” question.

She said: “Both historical and recent safeguarding failures have eroded trust in the Church.

“To rebuild and restore that trust the Church must show it is serious about keeping people safe and this has to include holding those responsible for failures to account.

“No-one, no matter how senior, can be above the scrutiny and accountability.

“I agree that those responsible for selecting the next archbishop must inspire confidence and trust both among the public and also among victims and survivors who have been so badly let down.”

MPs will discuss safeguarding in the CoE during a Commons adjournment debate scheduled for March 3.

Ms de Cordova added the Archbishop of York, along with other senior members of the Church, will be holding a question-and-answer session on safeguarding.

She said: “I’m very pleased that’s now going to be taking place and I’d encourage honourable members from across this House to ensure that they go along to those sessions.”