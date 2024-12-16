Archbishop of York urged to resign over handling of child sex abuse case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The church of England’s second-most senior bishop, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, is facing calls to resign over his handling of a sex abuse case.

Mr Cottrell is due to take on many of the soon-to-step-down Archbishop of Canterbury’s official functions temporarily from 6 January, when Justin Welby quits over failures in the handling of a separate sex abuse case in the Church.

But Mr Cottrell’s position has been called into question after a BBC investigation which reported he had, when Bishop of Chelmsford, let priest David Tudor stay in post in the diocese despite knowing Tudor had both been barred by the Church from being alone with children and paid compensation to a sexual abuse victim.

The Church of England said the BBC programme had showed a “catalogue of past safeguarding decisions that allowed someone who was considered a risk in the 1980s to return to ministry in the 1990s”.

It added: “This should never have happened.”

open image in gallery Mr Cottrell is due to take on many of the soon-to-step-down pictured Archbishop of Canterbury’s official functions temporarily from 6 January ( PA Archive )

Responding to the BBC investigation, a spokesperson for Mr Cottrell said it had been a “highly unsatisfactory and problematic case”.

They said Mr Cottrell had been in “an invidious situation (he) lived with every day that he was Bishop of Chelmsford until he was able to take action in 2019” in suspending the priest “following new information”.

A woman who was paid compensation by Tudor over claims he sexually abused her as a child told the BBC that Mr Cottrell’s failure to act when he was told about the payment means he should “leave the Church”.

Bishop of Newcastle Helen-Ann Hartley said she feels it is “impossible” for Mr Cottrell to remain Archbishop of York or for him to lead the Church of England.

Asked about whether Mr Cottrell is the right man to lead the church, Dr Hartley told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “My personal view is that the evidence before us makes it impossible for Stephen Cottrell to be that person in which we have confidence and trust to drive the change that is needed.”

She said it is also impossible for him to remain as Archbishop of York because “he will also be, for a period of time at least, responsible for being the figurehead of the whole Church of England and I think you can’t do that role with any credibility or moral authority”.

Dr Hartley, who was the only bishop to call publicly for Mr Welby’s resignation following the Makin Review into the handling of allegations against serial abuser John Smyth, said she feels “very much like I am a lone voice”.

She added there is “still a strong element” of a boys’ club within the Church of England bishops.

Mr Welby announced last month he would resign, after initially declining to do so, in the wake of the Makin report, which concluded Smyth – the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church – might have been brought to justice had Mr Welby formally reported him to police in 2013.