Archie Battersbee: Funeral for boy at centre of life-support row to be held next month
The funeral of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a life-support treatment fight, will take place next month, a family spokesman says.
Archie's family has been supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.
A spokesman for the centre on Thursday said Archie's funeral would take place at St Mary's Church in Prittlewell, Southend, Essex, on 13 September.
Archie was taken off all medication at 10am on Saturday, 6 August and he died at 12.15pm.
His mother Hollie Dance said he “fought right until the very end and I am so proud to be his mum”.
Archie’s death comes following weeks of legal battles, with medics and his parents disagreeing over the best course of action for the youngster.
The schoolboy suffered a brain injury in April during an incident at his home in Southend, Essex, which his mother believes may have been linked to an online challenge.
Medics argued Archie was brain-stem dead and continued life-support treatment was not in his best interests, while his parents wanted a London hospital to continue with treatment.
The High Court gave medical professionals permission to stop treating Archie despite the wishes of his parents.
More follows...
