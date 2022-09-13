Jump to content
Archie Battersbee funeral: Hundreds of mourners attend service as 12-year-old boy laid to rest

Schoolboy died following legal battle over his life support treatment, after he was found unconscious at his home in Essex

Chiara Giordano
Tuesday 13 September 2022 13:34
Archie Battersbee: A timeline of the 12-year-old's case

Mourners gathered to pay their respects to schoolboy Archie Battersbee, who died following a legal battle over his life support treatment.

The 12-year-old’s parents fought to keep him alive after he was found unconscious at his home in Essex but he died on 6 August after his life support was withdrawn.

Family and friends said their final goodbyes at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend-on-Sea, at 12pm today.

Mourners carry Archie Battersbee’s coffin on their shoulders

(PA)

Archie’s mother Hollie Dance speaking during the funeral for her son

(PA)

Reverend Paul Mackay oversaw a service featuring music and poetry, according to the Christian Legal Centre – a campaign group supporting the family.

Mourners wore flashes of purple in their outfits, the colour Archie’s friends and family used during their fight.

An order of service for the celebration of Archie’s life showed the boy sporting medals and a picture of a pair of boxing gloves.

His mother Hollie Dance, who has called for changes in the law to prevent other families facing such ordeals, addressed the congregation during the funeral.

During the legal hearings before his death in August judges were told Archie’s mother found him unconscious with a ligature over his head on 7 April.

The service was a celebration of Archie’s life

(PA)

The schoolboy suffered a brain injury during the incident, which Ms Dance believes may have been linked to an online challenge, and never regained consciousness.

The family took their fight to keep him on life support to the Supreme Court, the High Court, the UN and the European Court of Human Rights, but on August 6 it was announced he had passed away.

Archie with his mother Ms Dance (Family handout/PA)

His mother previously described the months since her son’s injury as an “emotional rollercoaster”.

Speaking in the days before his death, Ms Dance said: “I don’t think any other parent should have to go through this.

“I’ve said from day one I totally understand and respect that some parents out there might choose to do things differently, and I as a person totally respect other people’s decisions and other people’s views.

“However, this is ours and I know Archie‘s there and because of obviously everything that I’ve got evidence-wise and sort of backed up, and things that I’m seeing – Archie progressing on a daily basis – that is why I’ve continued to fight so hard.”

