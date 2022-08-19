Jump to content
Archie Battersbee: Boy’s mother calls for public inquiry and change in law

Jane Dalton
Friday 19 August 2022 13:22
Comments
<p>(Family handout)</p>

(Family handout)

(PA Media)

The mother of Archie Battersbee wants to meet health secretary Steve Barclay after losing a High Court fight to her continue her son’s life-support treatment.

Hollie Dance has written to Mr Barclay asking to discuss the implications of her 12-year-old son’s case.

She says she wants a public inquiry into the “operation of this system” and a change in the law.

Archie died earlier this month after being taken off life support in a London hospital after weeks of legal battles. His parents took their case to the High Court, the Court of Appeal and the European Court of Human Rights.

He had been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother at his home in Southend, Essex, in April, and was being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments.

Doctors declared him to be “brain-stem dead”, and judges sided with the hospital in a series of hearings.

Ms Dance, who held out hope that her son would recover, said she felt “backed into a corner” by the British legal system.

Her family felt “stripped” of rights, she said, after Barts NHS Health Trust, which runs the Royal London Hospital, which cared for Archie, took the case to court.

“Change is needed,” she told the BBC on Thursday. “As if it’s not a traumatic time enough, you’re faced with fighting the system… I wasn’t prepared to do that. We were backed into a corner. It was the hospital that took us to court, not the other way round.”

She added: “It was hard, stressful and unnecessary, we need change.”

More follows

