An 87-year-old who suffered a fall outside was forced to wait so long for an ambulance that his family built a makeshift shelter around him.

The great-grandfasther, named only as David, suffered several broken bones including a cracked pelvis when he fell in the grounds of his home in mid-Cornwall at 7.30pm on Monday.

His son-in-law Trevor told BBC Radio Cornwall: “He was walking to the garage when he tripped and fell over.”

His daughter Karen told the station she used a children’s football goal, umbrellas and a tarpaulin to keep him dry.

The pair called 999 at 7.30pm on Monday - but an ambulance didn't arrive at the house in St Columb Road, near Newquay, until 11.30am on Tuesday.

They say they called four or five times through the night and were assured paramedics would be with them "soon".

The family say operators told them not to move him - in case it made his injuries worse, which is why they built the shelter.

It comes amid lengthy waiting times for treatment in Cornwall, with patients saying they have waited outside the county’s only major hospital – the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Treliske, Truro – for hours and even days.

David, of St Columb Road, is now recovering at the RCH. His family tweeted a picture of the makeshift shelter.

Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and local Conservative MP Steve Double have been approached for comment.