Thousands of victims of the infected blood scandal are to receive compensation of £100,000 each, the government has announced.

NHS patients with haemophilia and other blood disorders contracted hepatitis C and HIV after receiving blood transfusions, which mainly came from the US, from the 1970s-1990s.

Rosemary Calder, whose 25-year-old son Nicky died in 1999 with HIV after being given a contaminated blood product, said that the interim payments are “important” but for parents, the money is not important.

“We just want our children’s lives to be acknowledged,” Ms Calder added.

