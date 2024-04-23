Trump describes college pro-Palestine protests as a ‘disgrace’

Donald Trump has labelled the pro-Palestine protests sweeping college campuses across the US a “disgrace”.

The former president spoke on the drama as he headed into court for day six of his hush money trial in Manhattan on Tuesday 23 April.

Speaking to reporters, he blamed the escalating protests across college campuses on Joe Biden, claiming the US president has been putting out the “wrong signal” on Israel’s ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“He has the wrong tone. He’s got the wrong words. He doesn’t know who he’s backing. And it’s a mess,” Mr Trump said.