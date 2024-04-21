Dolphins spotted swimming in River Thames after making way to London

Dolphins were spotted swimming in the River Thames near Richmond on Saturday morning (20 April).

Footage shows the aquatic mammal bobbing up close to Twickenham Bridge.

Dolphins have been spotted in the river on a number of occasions, and back in 2017, a video emerged of them swimming close to Embankment Pier.

Pollution in the Thames has been under the spotlight in recent weeks after high levels of E.coli were found along a stretch of the water used for the historic boat race.

E. coli can cause a range of serious infections and other side-effects and rowers were told ahead of the race not to enter the river.