'Hardest Geezer' completes London Marathon days after running length of Africa

Watch the moment the “Hardest Geezer” Russ Cook crosses the finish line at the London Marathon, just weeks after running the length of Africa.

Setting a new record, more than 50,000 elite and charitable runners took to the streets of the capital for the event on Sunday 21 April.

One of the more recognisable faces in the crowd was Mr Cook, from West Sussex, who took on the 26.2-mile marathon despite only finishing his 352-day challenge on 7 April.

He covered more than 16,000km, took over 19 million steps and passed through 16 countries across Africa before arriving back in the UK earlier this month.