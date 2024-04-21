This is the touching moment the oldest and youngest runners to complete the 2024 London Marathon met on the finish line.

81-year-old Eileen Hieron was introduced to Maya Woolf, who at 18 was the youngest participant in this year’s race.

After embracing, Ms Woolf exclaimed that she was “so proud” of Ms Hieron for completing the race.

The London Marathon saw tens of thousands descend on the capital to raise millions of pounds for charity.

In the professional races, the women’s only world record was broken by Peres Jepchirchir who recorded two hours 16 minutes and 16 seconds.