Watch the moment Alexander Mutiso Munyao crossed the line to win the 2024 men’s London Marathon.

The Kenyan long-distance runner, 27, finished with a time of 2:04:01 after pulling clear of the chasing pack.

Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele came second, with Britain’s Emile Cairess taking third place with a time of 2:06:46.

He is now expected to represent Great Britain at the Olympic Games in Paris later this year.

British compatriot Mahamed Mahamed finished in fourth place and is also expected to compete at the Olympics.