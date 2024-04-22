Orlando Bloom lets slip Katy Perry is working on new music during live interview

Orlando Bloom accidentally let slip his fiancée Katy Perry is working on new music during a live interview.

The English actor, who has dated the American singer since 2016, revealed she is working on new material, when he appeared on Today with Hoda and Jenna on Monday (22 April).

The 47-year-old was quizzed about when he and Perry plan to get married, following their engagement in 2019.

He said: “Covid put a spaner n the works, and she has got new music coming out...”

He then stopped and added: “I better be careful what I say about that.”