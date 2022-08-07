The family of Archie Battersbee announced on Saturday (6 August) that the 12-year-old has died, shortly after his life support was switched off.

Archie’s parents had been involved in a months-long legal battle with medical professionals who said they should stop treating the child as he was brain-stem dead.

The family exhausted all legal options, taking their fight to keep him on life support to the Supreme Court, the High Court, the UN and the European Court of Human Rights.

