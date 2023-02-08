Archie Battersbee died as result of prank or experiment gone wrong, coroner rules

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Archie Battersbee died as a result of an accident during a “prank or experiment that went wrong”, a coroner has ruled.

The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn last August months after he was found unconscious with a ligature around his neck at home in Southend , Essex , on 7 April. His family believe he had been taking part in a dangerous online challenge.

His parents Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee failed in their bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully withdraw his medical care.

An inquest into his death started in Chelmsford, Essex, on Tuesday.

(PA Media)

A tearful Ms Dance told of finding her son unresponsive by their staircase before running outside and screaming for help.

She said: “I was crying hysterically, I was saying ‘please don’t leave mummy, I love you little man’.

“I repeated that over and over, I just didn’t want him to leave me.”

Asked by Essex’s senior coroner Lincoln Brookes how she thinks her son died, Ms Dance replied: “I think he climbed on the bannister and probably fell, causing serious injury to his neck, resulting in unconsciousness.”

Archie Battersbee’s mother and father, Hollie Dance (C-L) and Paul Battersbee (C-R), speak outside the Royal Courts of Justice (Carl Court/Getty Images)

She said her belief is that Archie’s death was an “accident”.

Ms Dance also set out that Archie was the “apple of my eye”, “well-loved” and “protected”.

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought he was brain-stem dead and said continued life-support treatment was not in his best interests.

Ms Dance thinks her son may have been taking part in an online challenge when he fell and he suffered brain damage.