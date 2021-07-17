A second man has been arrested by police investigating a firebomb attack on the car of Oldham Council leader Arooj Shah.

The 22-year-old was detained by officers on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, Greater Manchester Police said on Friday. A 23-year-old who was arrested on Wednesday has since been bailed.

Detective Chief Inspector Wesley Knights said the action showed the force would “not rest until the circumstances around this incident are fully understood, and we have found and brought to justice those responsible for this reckless act”.

Shah’s vehicle was targeted at 1.30am on Tuesday morning. Although no-one was hurt in the incident, the flames were so intense that a neighbouring property was damaged.

It came barely two months after the Labour member was elected the north’s first ever female Muslim council leader.

Speaking at the time about her struggles battling racism and misogyny as well as the opposition she had sometimes faced from traditionalists within her own community, she said: “I do feel like I have a huge duty to get it right, because I want any Asian woman who’s looking at me and watched the bullshit that I’ve gone through to feel like they can do it too.”

In a Tweet shortly after Tuesday’s attack, Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “This is absolutely appalling and I send my full support…It will be fully investigated.”

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader and MP for Ashto-under-Lyne, said: “She has the full support of everyone within the Labour family, from her colleagues at Oldham council to MPs across the country.

“The outpouring of support from those outside of politics has also been heartwarming to see.

“Arooj has faced disgusting abuse throughout her career as a councillor and she has always handled it with grace and dignity, but she shouldn’t have to.”

Howard Sykes, leader of the Liberal Democrats on Oldham Council, called the incident “appalling”.

He said: “It is a frightening attack on an individual, but it also demonstrates the threat to people in public life and stops decent people from being involved in it.”