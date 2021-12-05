The grandmother of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes has been pictured crying as balloons were set off in memory of the murdered child.

Madeleine Halcrow, who was attending her grandson’s vigil Sunday, was seen wearing a t-shirt bearing a photograph of Arthur.

Ms Halcrow, Arthur’s maternal grandmother, had been stopped from seeing her grandson since 2019 after he moved in with his father, Thomas Hughes, 29 and stepmother, Emma Tustin, 32.

The crowd clapped as balloons soared into the sky (PA)

Tustin, who was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, left Arthur with a fatal brain injury after she beat him, poisoned him with salt and starved him while he was in her sole care.

Hughes was also found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for 21 years for “encouraging” violence towards his son.

The vigil, organised by neighbour Kerry Vines, was held outside the address where Arthur was killed by Tustin, who has been sentenced to life in prison.

A large crowd gathered on Cranmore Road, Solihull to let off balloons in a touching tribute to the six-year-old boy.

Balloons were set off in memory of the schoolboy during a vigil organised by a neighbour (PA)

The crowd clapped as balloons soared into the sky, including a string of letters that read ‘Arthur’, while others people placed posters and drawings on the boarded-up property.

Residents, some with tears in their eyes, could be heard saying “bye Arthur“ and “fly high always”.

They then formed a line outside the house before balloons, posters and flowers were placed around the property. The words “You are loved Arthur“ were put on the boarded-up window.

A Birmingham City flag was also placed at the scene, along with a picture of Arthur.

Additional reporting by PA