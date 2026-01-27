Urgent recall for children’s play sand after Hobbycraft admits it contains asbestos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Children’s play sand has been urgently recalled by Hobbycraft over an asbestos risk, following an alert from a parent who found traces of the dangerous substance in the product.

The craft company removed the product Giant Box of Crafts from its shelves last week - and then took the decision to recall it after an independent test found presence of asbestos in a “limited number of samples”.

It comes after a parent sent samples of the sand to a testing lab, which she said found traces of asbestos fibres in the bottles of yellow, green and pink sand that were sold in the kit.

A Hobbycraft spokesperson said: “Customers who purchased this product are advised to stop using it and keep it out of reach of children.

“Product safety is of the utmost importance to Hobbycraft. Following independent testing of a children’s sand product previously sold by Hobbycraft, traces of asbestos have been identified in a limited number of samples.”

open image in gallery Hobbycraft said there was no evidence of any harm to customers ( Getty/iStock )

The parent, who did not want to be named, told The Guardian: “The bottles of coloured sand looked extremely similar to ones I had seen on a news report of play sand recalled in Australia.

“I was concerned enough to buy a set at Hobbycraft and send it to an accredited lab for testing. Three of the five colours came back positive for fibrous tremolite asbestos.”

Hobbycraft last week removed the product from the shelves and said it would carry out independent testing through an accredited UK laboratory as a precaution.

open image in gallery A government source said last week that Hobbycraft should recall the product ( PA )

A Hobbycraft spokesperson said: “In co-ordination with Trading Standards and the Office for Product Safety & Standards, we are voluntarily recalling the Giant Box of Craft with immediate effect. This recall is being undertaken as a precaution, in line with regulatory guidance and our own commitment to product safety.

“Full instructions on safe handling, disposal and refunds are available on our website, through our customer services team, and in stores, and we are in the process of proactively contacting customers where we have their contact details.”