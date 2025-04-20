Asda urgently recall Easter product that could have life-threatening allergens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major supermarket has issued an urgent recall for a pork belly dish that could contain dangerous allergens that were mislabelled.

Asda’s Simple To Cook Asian Inspired Pork Belly Slices with a use by date of April 25 could contain milk or sulphites that can provoke potentially fatal allergic reactions.

The Food Standards Agency said in a statement: “Asda is recalling Asda Simple To Cook Asian Inspired Pork Belly Slices because the product may contain milk and sulphites which are not mentioned on the label.

“This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites.”

They added some of the packs have also been mislabelled with Asda Simple To Cook Tomato & Mozzarella Pork Meatballs.

open image in gallery ( ASDA )

Sulphite intolerance can be life-threatening in some cases, particularly for individuals with asthma. While most reactions are mild to moderate, severe reactions can lead to anaphylactic shock, a potentially fatal condition.

The FSA stated: "Asda is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

"These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product."

Asda advised: "If you have purchased Asda Simple to Cook Asian Inspired Pork Belly Slices, use by April 25, please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt. No other date codes are affected."

Customers seeking further information can contact Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101.

It came as another urgent recall was issued to air fryer owners facing the risk of fire.

Owners have been told to immediately stop using several batches of Tower Air Fryers.

The seller warned that some of models have a manufacturing defect that could cause overheating and even fire.