Asda urgently recall Easter product that could have life-threatening allergens
Urgent health risk posed by product that may have been labelled incorrectly
A major supermarket has issued an urgent recall for a pork belly dish that could contain dangerous allergens that were mislabelled.
Asda’s Simple To Cook Asian Inspired Pork Belly Slices with a use by date of April 25 could contain milk or sulphites that can provoke potentially fatal allergic reactions.
The Food Standards Agency said in a statement: “Asda is recalling Asda Simple To Cook Asian Inspired Pork Belly Slices because the product may contain milk and sulphites which are not mentioned on the label.
“This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites.”
They added some of the packs have also been mislabelled with Asda Simple To Cook Tomato & Mozzarella Pork Meatballs.
Sulphite intolerance can be life-threatening in some cases, particularly for individuals with asthma. While most reactions are mild to moderate, severe reactions can lead to anaphylactic shock, a potentially fatal condition.
The FSA stated: "Asda is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.
"These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product."
Asda advised: "If you have purchased Asda Simple to Cook Asian Inspired Pork Belly Slices, use by April 25, please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt. No other date codes are affected."
Customers seeking further information can contact Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101.
It came as another urgent recall was issued to air fryer owners facing the risk of fire.
Owners have been told to immediately stop using several batches of Tower Air Fryers.
The seller warned that some of models have a manufacturing defect that could cause overheating and even fire.
