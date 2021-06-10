Asda probe as customers use self-service till to underpay on £1,300-worth of shopping

West Midlands Police have launched a probe after two customers walked out of an Asda having under paid on £1,300-worth of goods earlier this year.

On 21 March, over a 24-hour period, two customers left the giant Asda store in Minworth after underpaying on a number of high-value electrical goods, including Sharp-brand electronics, at a self-service till.

Initially, Birmingham Police issued a public appeal with a photo of two men that read: “Do you recognise either of these two lads? We want to speak to them after electrical goods worth 1,300 were taken from Asda supermarket in Walmley Ash Road, Sutton Coldfield.

The police added: “A number of items, each worth several hundred pounds, were passed through a self-service till on Sunday 21 March and Monday 22 March but the correct amounts were not paid.”

“We understand that those involved drove away in a Vauxhall Zafira registration number BN56 YEE.”

Officers have since identified two more people they wish to speak with in connection to the incident, but continue to seek the public’s help in locating the two men and the Vauxhaull Zafira.

Officers are requesting that anyone with information about the crime contact West Midlands Police through the live chat function on the website or by calling 101 and quoting 20BE/83730M/21. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 1111.