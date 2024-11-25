Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The doctor who created the Sarco “suicide pod” has said he will bring his creation to the UK if assisted dying is made legal.

Dr Philip Nitschke said he is ready to launch the pod, should Labour MP Kim Leadbeater’s legislation go through.

The Private Member’s Bill is due for its second reading in the House of Commons on Friday, in the first debate and vote of its kind in the House since 2015.

MPs will be given a free vote on the issue, allowing them to decide according to their conscience rather than in line with party policy.

The Bill, which covers England and Wales, says that only terminally ill adults with less than six months left to live and a settled wish to die would be eligible.

The device, which fills with nitrogen gas, may be favoured by those who choose assisted dying but do not wish to die by fatal injection or medication combinations, Dr Nitschke said.

“We have a lot of members there, and a lot of UK people following the Sarco project very closely. There would be a lot of scope. I would be very keen to do that,” he told The Telegraph.

“It seems to me that it will just provide an additional option for those who don’t want the needle and who don’t want the drink… who do like what I describe as the stylish and elegant means that is provided by this device in some idyllic location.”

open image in gallery The Sarco ‘suicide pod’ ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

It comes after cabinet secretary Simon Case said the government would remain neutral and suggested ministers avoid participating in public debate on the issue. Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has declined to say which way he will vote, adding that he does not want to pressure other MPs.

The Cabinet is split over the issue, with more members believed to be in favour than against.

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy, work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall, Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn, transport secretary Louise Haigh and energy secretary Ed Miliband have all said they will back the law.

Meanwhile, justice secretary Shabana Mahmood, health secretary Wes Streeting, education secretary Bridget Phillipson and business secretary Jonathan Reynolds have said they will reject the legislation.

open image in gallery Labour MP Kim Leadbeater says the Bill will help give autonomy to terminally-ill patients ( Stefan Rousseau/PA )

Dr Nitschke, 77, suggested the Lake District may offer the ideal picturesque location to use the Sarco machine. He added: “If you want to be overlooking the lakes or the mountains or looking [at] whatever, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be accommodated. Certainly, Sarco can do that.”

On Monday, the prime minister’s spokesperson said: “We’ve been clear that the government will remain neutral but Cabinet members will clearly be voting as MPs with independent views.

“And it will be perfectly normal that there will be different views in that respect and it is obviously expected that they will want to explain to their constituents how they are going to vote on this highly emotive issue.”

Supporters of the Bill are optimistic that it has enough backing for the legislation to pass the first Commons hurdle, but the result will not be known until a division list is published after the vote, showing which way MPs voted.

Proponents say existing legislation fails to respect patient autonomy and discriminates financially between those who can afford to travel abroad to end their lives within the law and those who cannot.

Many of those opposed to a law change have voiced concern about the potential for coercion and mission creep, and say the legislation has been rushed.

