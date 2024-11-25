Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Labour peer has been accused of making “hugely offensive” remarks by an MP from his own party after he suggested the justice secretary’s concerns about the assisted dying bill were “motivated by religious belief”.

Rachael Maskell, the MP for York Central and a devout Christian, said Lord Falconer’s claim that Shabana Mahmood was trying to “impose” her Muslim beliefs on those in favour of assisted dying was “hugely offensive and discriminatory” and urged him to apologise.

The row comes as temperatures are flaring on the Labour benches about the assisted dying bill, which MPs will vote on this Friday.

Sir Keir Starmer’s government is split on the move, with the prime minister choosing not to reveal how he will vote while health secretary Wes Streeting plans to oppose it.

open image in gallery Rachael Maskell called for Lord Falconer to apologise ( PA Archive )

And, in a letter to constituents revealed on Sunday, Ms Mahmood said she was “profoundly concerned” by the proposed legislation, ahead of a historic Commons vote this week.

Ms Mahmood said her concerns were not just for religious reasons but because it could create a “slippery slope towards death on demand”.

Former justice secretary Lord Falconer hit back, saying Ms Mahmood was “wrong” to say the safeguards in the assisted dying bill were not enough.

He told Sky News: “I think she’s motivated by religious belief - which I respect - but it shouldn’t be imposed on everyone else.”

And, asked about the row on Monday, Ms Maskell told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I find it hugely offensive and discriminatory the fact that he is conflating the two issues, and I think he really needs to reflect on those comments.

open image in gallery Rachael Maskell said Lord Falconer’s comments were ‘hugely offensive’ ( PA Media )

“I think it’s highly discriminatory, and I think he should apologise for making such comments.”

With days to go before the historic vote, the result is on a knife-edge, with backers of the bill believing they have enough support, while opponents believe they may be able to block it.

In a significant intervention on Friday, Gordon Brown came out against the legislation, arguing instead for the establishment of a commission on improved palliative care.

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy, Work and Pensions secretary Liz Kendall, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, Transport Secretary Louise Haigh and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband have all said they will back the law.

As well as Ms Mahmood and Mr Streeting, education secretary Bridget Phillipson and business secretary Jonathan Reynolds have said they will reject the legislation.

Lord Falconer also attacked “rule-breakers” for speaking out against the bill. Cabinet secretary Simon Case last month said the government would remain neutral on the bill and that ministers should avoid taking part in public debate.

Speaking to The Guardian, Lord Falconer said: “The rule-breakers are getting more coverage because they’re breaking the rules so spectacularly.”

Many of those opposed to a law change have voiced concern about the potential for coercion and mission creep, and say the legislation has been rushed.

A group of group of 29 faith leaders united to oppose the Bill in joint letter on Sunday, saying they were “deeply concerned” that it could open up the possibility of “life-threatening abuse”.

Ms Leadbeater has described the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill as the most “robust” in the world, with “three layers of scrutiny” in the form of a sign-off by two doctors and a High Court judge.

It would also make coercion an offence with a possible punishment of 14 years in jail.

The Bill, which covers England and Wales, states that only terminally-ill adults with under six months left to live and a settled wish to die would be eligible.

Lord Falconer was contacted for comment.