Assisted dying: How your MP voted

Assisted dying in England and Wales has moved a step closer after MPs voted by a majority of 23 in favour of a Bill legalising it for terminally ill people.

After an emotional four-hour debate in the Commons, 314 MPs voted for the Bill and 291 against.

Supporters of assisted dying wept, jumped and hugged each other outside Parliament as the news spread that it had been passed.

The Bill, which allows adults who have less than six months to live to end their lives, will move to the House of Lords for further debate and scrutiny.

Public support for a change in the law remains high, according to a YouGov poll, suggesting nearly three in four people back assisted dying.

MPs had a free vote on the Bill, meaning they decided according to their conscience and the arguments rather than along party lines.

This was the first time Kim Leadbeater’s Bill had been debated and voted on in its entirety since last year’s historic yes vote, when MPs supported the principle of assisted dying for England and Wales by a majority of 55 at second reading.

Labour MP Ms Leadbeater argued her Bill would “correct the profound injustices of the status quo”.

Both Houses must agree on the final text of the Bill before it can be signed into law.

Due to the four-year implementation period, it could be 2029 – potentially coinciding with the end of this Government’s Parliament – before assisted dying is offered.

Encouraging or assisting suicide is currently against the law in England and Wales, with a maximum jail sentence of 14 years.

Supporters of assisted dying have described the current law as not being fit for purpose, with desperate terminally ill people feeling the need to end their lives in secret or go abroad to Dignitas alone, for fear loved ones will be prosecuted for helping them.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer remained supportive of the Bill, voting yes on Friday as he had done last year.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who had urged MPs to vote against the legislation, describing it as “a bad Bill” despite being “previously supportive of assisted suicide”, voted no.