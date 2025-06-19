Assisted dying latest: Landmark bill hangs in balance ahead of crucial MPs vote
Campaigners making final cases as MPs prepare for final reading in Commons
The assisted dying bill is back in the Commons on Friday as MPs prepare for a crucial vote that could see it either fall or move on to the House of Lords.
Campaigners are making their final cases ahead of the third reading of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at 9.30am. A vote is expected later on Friday afternoon.
The bill would allow terminally ill adults in England and Wales with fewer than six months to live to apply for an assisted death, subject to approval by two doctors and a panel featuring a social worker, senior legal figure and psychiatrist.
Supporters of the bill have argued that people must be given a choice at the end of their lives, but opponents have warned that it fails to guarantee protections for society’s most vulnerable.
MPs are entitled to have a free vote on the bill, meaning they decide according to their conscience rather than along party lines.
The relatively narrow majority means every vote will count on Friday, to secure the bill’s passage for further debate and voting.
Landmark bill hangs in balance ahead of crucial MPs vote
MPs are set to take part in a landmark vote on assisted dying on Friday.
The third and final reading of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill in the Commons will go ahead at 9:30am.
This will be followed by a debate and likely a vote in the afternoon.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments