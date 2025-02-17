Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Self-harm and suicide attempts are among over 400 incidents recorded at the government’s flagship asylum camp last year - focusing a spotlight on the “highly dangerous” conditions at the site that Sir Keir Starmer tried to shut down.

The controversial RAF base MDP Wethersfield, which has been criticised by Sir Keir and former Conservative home secretaries Priti Patel and James Cleverly, is being expanded despite an ongoing legal challenge amid reports of a “mental health crisis” among asylum seekers living there.

Despite initial plans for the site to house 1,700 people, the base in Essex had its numbers capped to 580 after safety risks were identified including radiological contamination and unexploded ordnance.

The Home Office has now decided to expand capacity, telling the local council last week that concerns have been dealt with and the site can house 800 asylum seekers.

Freedom of information data, seen by The Independent, reveals that last year staff had to report 430 incidents to the Home Office.

open image in gallery Aerial view of the asylum accommodation centre at MDP Wethersfield in Essex, a 335-hectare airfield owned by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), where the Home Office house adult male migrants at the UK's largest asylum accommodation centre. ( PA )

Staff are required to notify the government when asylum seekers suffer serious injury, accident, or illness, if there is any violent or aggressive behaviour, or if staff safety is threatened.

They are also required to report if something happens that could have a negative effect on the reputation of the Home Office, or if any allegations have been made concerning sexual or physical abuse, neglect, harassment or exploitation.

More minor incidents, such as a resident losing their belongings, are also reported, the Home Office said.

Asylum seekers who have been housed at RAF Wethersfield have reported incidents of suicide attempts and self-harm. “Some have tried to jump off the buildings, others try to hand themselves in the rooms, one tried to hurt himself in the kitchen, and one took too many pills”, one refugee Amir told The Independent last year.

Anna Miller at charity Doctors of the World said the camp is “highly dangerous”. She added: “Our doctors have seen patients at the site who are at risk of self-harming and people experiencing suicidal ideation.

“Time and time again, people describe the despair and isolation they feel in the camp, and the impact this has on their physical and mental health. We urge the government to act on the medical evidence available and close the site immediately.”

Kamena Dorling, Director of Policy at the Helen Bamber Foundation (HBF), said that the human rights charity had repeatedly raised concerns about the camp based on their clinicians’ medical assessments of the residents.

open image in gallery A police vehicle enters the asylum accommodation centre at Wethersfield in Essex ( PA )

She added: “Men seeking asylum forced to live in the Wethersfield, including survivors of torture and trafficking who have experience great trauma, are extremely isolated, forced to share rooms, unable to access vital services and feel like they are in an 'open prison'.

“Growing feelings of desperation on site have resulted in rising tensions and risk of violence - HBF has worked with many men who became too scared to leave their rooms.”

Steve Smith, CEO of Care4Calais, who took legal action against the site, said the camp had been “an unmitigated disaster”.

He added: “The Home Office is well aware of the damage this prison-like camp is inflicting on the wellbeing of the people they hold there, and these statistics prove that. For Home Office officials to receive an average of more than one report of a serious incident at the Wethersfield camp each day, and yet take no action to end people’s suffering, is a damning indictment of consecutive governments”.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “This government inherited an asylum system in chaos, with asylum accommodation under unprecedented strain. As part of our commitment to end the use of hotels, we are increasing capacity at Wethersfield to 800 beds.

“There are a range of incident categories available to ensure concerns are effectively managed and thoroughly recorded, with the welfare of individuals remaining of utmost importance.”

