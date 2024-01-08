Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nearly 100 asylum seekers, including suspected victims of torture and human trafficking, have been moved out of a controversial RAF base condemned by both Priti Patel and Home Secretary James Cleverly, The Independent can reveal.

The migrants, who were housed at RAF Wethersfield, were quietly sent to hotels after the Home Office admitted it was an unsuitable place to put them.

The former airbase in Essex has been described as an “open-prison camp”, with desperate migrants attempting suicide, going on hunger strike and trying to set themselves on fire, according to testimony from asylum seekers inside.

Mr Cleverly said at the end of last year that he would try and close down the site in his constituency, which is facing a legal challenge from refugee charity Care4Calais, “as soon as practicable”.

Former home secretary Priti Patel has also described the site as not fit for purpose, with “no infrastructure, no amenities” nearby. She also accused the government of being “secretive” and “evasive” about how long Wethersfield will be used for.

Former home secretary Priti Patel (PA Wire)

New data, only revealed via a Freedom of Information request, shows 90 asylum seekers have been moved out since the camp opened in July 2023. Some 676 asylum seekers have been sent there since, according to figures up until the end of November last year.

According to the Home Office, those who were moved out were suspected modern slaves, had claims of human trafficking, or had complex health needs that could not be managed on site. Others had also claimed to have been victims of torture or had said they were children.

An aerial view of RAF Wethersfield in Essex (PA)

The true number is likely to be higher as the FOI data only runs to the end of November, and charities say more have been helped to leave since then.

Senior Tory Sir Edward Leigh – who has been campaigning against the use of an RAF base in his Gainsborough constituency – told The Independent the latest figures showed it was time for a re-think. “Housing illegal migrants at military bases is just not working,” said the ex-minister. “There are so many problems with old buildings in need of upgrades and at vast expense. It’s not what our bases are for.”

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael MP said it was “unacceptable for anyone to be held in living conditions that pose a risk to their health”.

He added: “It is especially grotesque that vulnerable victims of modern slavery would be allowed to live there, even after the former foreign secretary himself expressed concerns.”

Tory councillor Graham Butland, leader of Braintree District Council, said Wethersfield is “an unsuitable site for large-scale asylum seeker accommodation”. He cited the lack of capacity in local services, its isolated location, and the impact it could have on the local community.

Lawyers for refugee charity Care4Calais have launched legal action against the government over use of the site, which they say is a de facto detention centre and not suitable for long-term accommodation. Asylum seekers are confined to the camp, apart from allotted bus trips, and the base only has one entrance and exit that opens onto a country road.

One of their clients, 19-year-old Yonas, was sent to the airbase despite detailing a history of torture. An asylum seeker from Eritrea, he said he was captured in Libya, held in an overcrowded warehouse with 250 other people and beaten.

He was then sent to the former RAF base directly after he arrived to the UK in early July last year and was there for three months.

He was able to challenge his move to Wethersfield on the grounds that it was unsuitable, was successful, and has now been moved into a hotel. He said: “I was detained and tortured for seven months in Libya. I came to the UK for a safe future and when I arrived the government sent me to a prison camp.

Asylum seekers at Wethersfield airbase have described it as ‘like a prison’ (PA)

“It was so far away from anywhere. We were kept behind fences. We couldn’t leave. I don’t know why me, someone who has experienced torture, was ever sent there.”

A report last month by charity The Helen Bamber Foundation found survivors of torture, trafficking, those with severe mental health issues and children, were being held at the site, despite government guidance making clear that these groups should not be housed there.

Doctors for the organisation who interviewed Wethersfield residents found some were experiencing worsening PTSD symptoms and all presented with clinical depression.

The human rights organisation, Humans for Rights Network, said 11 children, who were wrongly treated as adults, had been placed in the centre.

Over 600 asylum seekers have been housed at the former airbase in Essex (PA)

As of October last year, the top countries of origin for migrants held at Wethersfield were Afghanistan (29 per cent), Iran (20 per cent) and Eritrea (16 per cent). One of the men interviewed for the Helen Bamber report said that he had attempted suicide because of the conditions inside the camp and said that a group of six or seven people had tried to set themselves on fire in protest.

Last year Mr Cleverly said the Wethersfield site “wasn’t appropriate for asylum accommodation”, adding that that the remote base had limited transport infrastructure

He added: “I will continue to really push down the illegal migration so we can close down the asylum centre as soon as practicable.”

Plans to use the site were announced by then-immigration minister Robert Jenrick in March 2023, with Suella Braverman using a rare “emergency” declaration to bypass normal planning permission for the military base.

Maddie Harris, at the Humans for Rights Network, said there was “a very consistent negative experience had by men who have moved into Wethersfield”. She also raised concerns about whether the Home Office knew who was at Wethersfield, as one asylum seeker had recently told her that staff had no record of one of the residents being at the base.

Steve Smith, CEO of Care4Calais, said that the transfers out of Wethersfield “shows the systemic disregard the Home Office has shown for their own accommodation policy.

“The policy is clear - no one who has survived torture, trafficking or modern slavery should be sent to the Wethersfield camp. That people who have experienced such horrors are being routinely sent is shocking.”

He said it was clear that “the government has no effective screening process in place before sending asylum seekers to Wethersfield.”

A Home Office spokesperson said:“We continue to meet our legal obligations and provide accommodation for asylum seekers who would otherwise be destitute.

“The accommodation provided meets all relevant housing and health and safety standards. If it emerges an asylum seeker is no longer suitable for the site, they will be moved to different accommodation.”