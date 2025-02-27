Number of people claiming asylum in UK hit record high last year
Migrants who crossed English Channel in small boats accounted for 32 per cent of total number of people claiming asylum
The number people claiming asylum in the UK hit a record high last year.
A total of 108,138 people applied for asylum in the UK in 2024, the highest number for any 12-month period since current records began in 2001.
The number is up 18 per cent from 91,811 in 2023, according to figures published by the Home Office on Thursday.
The previous record was 103,081 in the 12 months to December 2002.
Migrants who arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel in small boats accounted for 32 per cent of the total number of people claiming asylum in 2024.
There were 37,000 small boat arrivals in 2024, 25 per cent more than the previous year, although 20 per cent fewer than in 2022.
