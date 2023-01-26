Pensioners with common health conditions could be due an extra £370 a month

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Older Britons in receipt of a state pension and suffering from ongoing health complaints could be entitled to further financial support under a Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) scheme.

Attendance Allowance is paid out at two different rates – £61.85 or £92.40 a week – depending on the level of help required as a result of their affliction.

That amounts to £247.40 a month or £2,968.80 a year at the lower rate and £369.90 a month or £4,435.20 a year at the higher.

The lower rate is awarded, according to the government, if you require “frequent help or constant supervision during the day, or supervision at night”.

The higher amount is assigned to those in need of “help or supervision throughout both day and night, or a medical professional has said you might have six months or less to live”.

British citizens at state pension age with a range of physical or mental impairments – including such common complaints as arthritis, dementia, heart disease and angina – are eligible to complete the claim form and make their case.

You can find information on eligibility here and further details on how to claim here.

If you already have a carer and require substantial support, they might be entitled to Carer’s Allowance, about which you can find out more here.

People who are below pension age but require additional financial support as a result of a physical or mental disability might be entitled to receive Personal Independence Payments (PIP) from the DWP, which you can find out more about here.

For more information on Attendance Allowance and assistance with applying, please visit Citizens Advice.