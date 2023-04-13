Jump to content

Body found in search for dog walker who went missing in Snowdonia

Ausra Plungiene, 56, from Prestatyn, has not been seen since taking her dog Eyora out on Tuesday in Snowdonia, north west Wales

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Thursday 13 April 2023 16:29
Comments
Ausra Plungiene: Police launch search for dog walker who vanished with pet

A body has been found in the search for a woman who went missing in Snowdonia.

Ausra Plungiene, 56, from Prestatyn, has not been seen since taking her dog Eyora out on Tuesday in north west Wales. On Thursday afternoon, local police said a body had discovered by the search team.

Ausra Plungiene was last seen on Tuesday

(PA Media)

Superintendent Owain Llewelyn said: “Our thoughts are with Ausra’s family at this most difficult time. I can confirm that a dog was found alive at the location.

“I would like to offer my thanks to all involved in the search for Ausra, in what have been extremely difficult weather conditions.

“Finally, I would appeal for Ausra’s family to be afforded some privacy during the coming days.”

Formal identification has yet to take place but Ms Plungiene’s family have been informed.

A search across Eryri national park was launched after the alarm was raised and her car was found in a remote car park in the Rowen area in the early hours of Wednesday.

Ms Plungiene’s daughter Toma Plungauite Lamb had made an emotional appeal for anyone with information about her mother’s disappearance to come forward.

“My mum is the most beautiful soul, who would do anything for anyone,” she told The Sun. “So I’m asking for anyone with any information to come forward to bring our mummy home.”

The heartbreaking appeal came as temperatures in the national park dropped to 2C overnight.

Search teams worked through snow and gale force winds in the search for Ms Plungiene.

