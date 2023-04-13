Ausra Plungiene: Police launch search for dog walker who vanished with pet

Authorities have launched a major search for Ausra Plungiene, a missing woman who was last seen walking her dog on Tuesday, 11 April.

The 56-year-old, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, is believed to have left home at around 10:30am that day.

Ms Plungiene’s car was found in Rowen, Conwy, early on Wednesday, North Wales Police have confirmed.

She may have been wearing a dark pink or purple padded jacket with black leggings and blue shoes.

