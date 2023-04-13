Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The daughter of a dog walker who is missing in Snowdonia has issued an emotional appeal to bring her “beautiful” mother home.

Ausra Plungiene, 56, from Prestatyn, has not been seen since taking her dog Eyora out on Tuesday in Snowdonia, north west Wales.

The mother-of-two is believed to have left for a walk at around 10.30am, but had not returned home by 10pm. Her dog is also missing.

A search across Eryri national park was launched after the alarm was raised and her car was found in a remote car park in the Rowen area in the early hours of Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening police said searches, with mountain rescue teams and RAF Search and Rescue, had been continuing in the Carneddau mountains.

Ms Plungiene’s daughter Toma Plungauite Lamb has now made an emotional appeal for anyone with information about her mother’s disappearance to come forward.

She told The Sun: “My mum is the most beautiful soul, who would do anything for anyone.

“So I’m asking for anyone with any information to come forward to bring our mummy home.”

The heartbreaking appeal comes as temperatures in the national park dropped to 2C overnight.

Local residents have been asked to remain vigilant and report any sightings of the 56-year-old.

Her neighbour, Geraint Anderson, 41, said he spoke to Ms Plungiene over Easter. He told The Sun: “I always see her with her dog. It’s very worrying what’s happened and I hope she turns up safe.”

Ausra Plungiene was last seen on Tuesday (PA Media)

North Wales Police has said a “multi-agency search” is underway.

In a Facebook post, the force said that North Wales Police, Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team and the RAF Search and Rescue Team are all involved in an operation to locate the 56-year-old.

The post said: “Ausra, who lives in the Prestatyn area, is believed to have left for her walk at around 10:30am with her dog, but she failed to return home. The alarm was raised shortly before 10pm last night when North Wales Police coordinated a search across a vast area of Eryri.

“Her car was located by officers in the Rowen area during the early hours.

“She may have been wearing a dark pink/purple padded jacket, black leggings and blue shoes.”

Superintendent Owain Llewellyn of North Wales Police said all efforts were being deployed in the search.

He said: “We are extremely concerned for Ausra’s safety and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen her or has any information on her whereabouts to get in touch.

“A number of resources were deployed throughout the night to try and find her. Her vehicle was located in a remote car park in Rowen shortly after midnight so we are working to establish which route she may have taken.

“Searches are continuing across the area this morning – involving a number of resources including air support, and due to the current inclement weather conditions, I would ask members of the public not to conduct their own searches, and allow our Mountain Rescue colleagues to continue their enquiries”.

Anybody who may have seen Ausra, or have any information is urged to contact North Wales Police via 101 or via the website, quoting reference number A052734.