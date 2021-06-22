Autistic boy seen running down road after escaping from nursery

A mother has described how her four-year-old son managed to escape from a nursery and run down the middle of a nearby road before he was found by members of the public.

Dashcam footage shows Charlie Heslop running in the middle of the street before two workmen and another member of the public stop and sprint after him.

The boy, who is autistic, was eventually picked up and safely returned to 2nd Home Childcare centre on Waverley Road, in Gateshead.

Commenting on the incident last Tuesday, his mother, Rachael Heslop, 28, told Chronicle Live Charlie had run off while playing in what she said was an unsecured yard.

She said her son had been found running “along the middle of the road towards oncoming traffic”.

“Why they were playing there I’ll never understand, because even with adult supervision and protocols in place there is still open access from there to the road,” she said.

“We were so lucky. I honestly think if it wasn’t for the guys running after Charlie, which subsequently meant Charlie changed direction to run away, that Charlie probably would have gotten to the end of the road and would have been hit by a passing car.”

A spokeswoman for the nursery told the paper: “We are carrying out an investigation and are unable to make further comment at the moment.”

A spokeswoman for Gateshead Council said the indoor and outdoor areas rented by the nursery from the Chowdene Children’s Centre were “totally secure to ensure the safety of the children”.

“The nursery are also able to use the outdoor trim trail facilities, which enhances the offer available for the children in their care, although they are only able to do this on the understanding that the children are strictly supervised.

“Ofsted have been informed about this incident and will undertake an investigation.”

The Independent contacted the 2nd Home Childcare centre and Gateshead Council for further comment.