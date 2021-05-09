Body of newborn baby found in London canal

A newborn baby has been found dead in the Grand Union Canal in northwest London.

The body of the infant was discovered in the water near Old Oak Lane between Willesden and Park Royal on Sunday afternoon.

Police have appealed for the mother of the baby to seek medical assistance by calling 999.

Witnesses said that dozens of police, ambulance and fire vehicles attended the scene.

Emergency staff wearing wetsuits and other diving clothing could also be seen walking along the canal.

Nearby roads and pathways were cordoned off while police investigate the circumstances of the death.

The Metropolitan Police said the baby was found in the water at 1.19pm.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 1.35pm today to Old Oak Lane, NW10, to reports of a body of an infant found in the canal.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene: an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic practitioner, a clinical team manager and two ambulance crews. We also dispatched our hazardous area response team.

"Sadly, an infant was confirmed to be deceased at the scene."

Last month a newborn baby was found dead at a supermarket car park in in Bilston near Wolverhampton in the West Midlands.

