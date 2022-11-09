Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The grieving family of a nine-month-old baby girl who died after suffering a “medical episode” at a nursery earlier this year said they will not rest until they get justice.

The child, named only as Genevieve in a statement released by police, suffered a “medical episode” at Tiny Toes Day Nursery in Cheadle Hulme, Greater Manchester in May.

Two members of staff were arrested days later on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and a third person was held last month on suspicion of child neglect.

All three have since been bailed, police said.

Genevieve’s heartbroken relatives said they were “devastated beyond words” at the loss of the baby, who they said loved to be cuddled and to play with her tambourine.

In a statement released through police, they vowed “not to rest” until justice had been done.

They said: “She was so wanted and so treasured. Her absence is the wound that will never heal.

“Genevieve was not just a baby. She was a wonderful, unique and special person.

“She was an individual with her likes and dislikes, her passions and her joys. She loved to be cuddled, to dance and to play with her toys, particularly her tambourine.

“Most of all she loved to spend time with her family, and we loved and cherished every moment that we spent with her.

“She had the most beautiful smile and enchanting emerald eyes.

“To know that we will not get to hear her mischievous laugh again, or hold her hand, is almost too much to bear.

“We grieve for everything we have lost, but most of all we grieve for her, for a life filled with promise and opportunity that was cut so short.

“We cannot accept the cruelty and unfairness of this.

“She gave us so much in the short time that she was with us. We are different and better people for having had her in our lives.

“She is and will always remain a vital and integral member of our family. She will never be forgotten. Genevieve deserves justice and we will not rest until she gets it.”

Police said officers called by the ambulance service just before 3.20pm on Monday 9 May, to reports a child had suffered a medical episode.

The youngster was rushed to hospital where she sadly died the same day.

Education watchdog Ofsted suspended the nursery’s registration at the time. When its inspectors carried out visits in September, they found “the provider was not meeting some of the requirements”.

Although the provider appealed against Ofsted’s suspension, it resigned its registration before the appeal took place and has now closed the nursery.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “As of Wednesday 12 October 2022, a third individual has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect in connection with this investigation.

“The two people who have been previously arrested remain on bail pending further investigation.

“The nursery provision remains closed at this time. The family of the child are being supported by specialist Family Liaison Officers.”

SWNS