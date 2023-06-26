Eight-month-old baby girl dies after being hit by car at hospital

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A baby has died four days after being hit by a car at a hospital in south west Wales.

Eight-month-old Mabli Cariad Hall was struck by a car along with another pedestrian at Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire on 21 June.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed on Monday that Mabli died from her injuries on Sunday, four days after the crash involving a white BMW.

She was airlifted from the scene immediately after the incident last Wednesday and rushed to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

The driver of the car remains in hospital and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger in the car and the pedestrian have already been discharged from hospital following last week’s incident.

A police spokesperson said: “We can confirm the infant injured following a collision outside Withybush Hospital on Wednesday, June 21, sadly passed away at Bristol Children’s Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 25).

“The family are being supported by the hospital bereavement services and officers from Dyfed-Powys Police at this tragic time.

The coroner has been informed and enquiries are ongoing.

Mabli was rushed to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children but she sadly died from her injuries (Google Maps)

Mabli has been described as a “beautiful, smiley, happy” baby in a tribute from a family friend.

Sinéad Morris shared the tragic news of her death on social media, saying that Mabli’s injuries were “too severe to be reversed”.

Ms Morris wrote: “Despite days of immense strength from Mabli, she peacefully crossed over the rainbow bridge in the loving arms of Gwen and Rob in the early hours of Sunday, June 25, 2023.”

Ms Morris added that the family would like to “express their deepest gratitude to the dedicated healthcare professionals who have been involved in Mabli’s care”.

The Hywel Dda health board, which runs Withbush Hospital, said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of the infant.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and everyone affected.”

An online fundraiser set up in support of the family has so far raised over £21,000.