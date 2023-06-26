Eight-month-old baby girl dies after being hit by car at hospital
Mabli Cariad Hall died from her injuries four days after the crash involving a white BMW in Haverfordwest
A baby has died four days after being hit by a car at a hospital in south west Wales.
Eight-month-old Mabli Cariad Hall was struck by a car along with another pedestrian at Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire on 21 June.
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed on Monday that Mabli died from her injuries on Sunday, four days after the crash involving a white BMW.
She was airlifted from the scene immediately after the incident last Wednesday and rushed to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.
The driver of the car remains in hospital and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
A passenger in the car and the pedestrian have already been discharged from hospital following last week’s incident.
A police spokesperson said: “We can confirm the infant injured following a collision outside Withybush Hospital on Wednesday, June 21, sadly passed away at Bristol Children’s Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 25).
“The family are being supported by the hospital bereavement services and officers from Dyfed-Powys Police at this tragic time.
The coroner has been informed and enquiries are ongoing.
Mabli has been described as a “beautiful, smiley, happy” baby in a tribute from a family friend.
Sinéad Morris shared the tragic news of her death on social media, saying that Mabli’s injuries were “too severe to be reversed”.
Ms Morris wrote: “Despite days of immense strength from Mabli, she peacefully crossed over the rainbow bridge in the loving arms of Gwen and Rob in the early hours of Sunday, June 25, 2023.”
Ms Morris added that the family would like to “express their deepest gratitude to the dedicated healthcare professionals who have been involved in Mabli’s care”.
The Hywel Dda health board, which runs Withbush Hospital, said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of the infant.
“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and everyone affected.”
An online fundraiser set up in support of the family has so far raised over £21,000.
