Tributes to man killed in hot air balloon crash as probe continues

Tributes have been paid to the man in his 20s who died in a hot air balloon crash, as an expert says reports of a fireball may be “sensationalised”.

Gates to the private land where the incident happened in Ombersley village, Worcestershire, on Sunday morning remain closed as police and air accident specialists probe what happened.

Witnesses saw the balloon fall after it became entangled in trees although there have been conflicting accounts as to whether or not it burst into flames.

West Mercia Police has said the man who died is unlikely to be named on Monday. The force told The Independent that there were no further updates in the case on Monday morning.

Paul Burrows from the British Balloon and Airship said the death was "a real tragedy".

"There’s not a great deal that can go wrong with these aircraft, they are the most basic form of flight, but obviously something has gone tragically wrong,” he told the BBC.

"We all need to know what’s happened, we all need to know the causes so we can make sure it doesn’t happen in the future."

The incident took place after visitors attended the first ever Worcester Balloon Festival at the area’s racecourse, but an event organiser said the crash was not connected.

There had been reports that the balloon had been engulfed in a fireball before crashing. “Suddenly there was a flash and what looked like a fireball coming from a blue balloon and it just dropped like a stone,” one bystander told The Mirror.

But Mr Burrows was sceptical of these reports adding: "It probably didn’t explode as it has been sensationalised,” he added.

“Another problem with the balloon and the burners have been used to try and sort that out and arrest the descent and that is what people have seen.

"But again it is pure speculation.”

Tributes have poured in on social media with Pat Slemp writing on Facebook: "So sad to hear of this tragic news. My sincerest thoughts are with the family."

Julie Smith wrote: "So sad, my thoughts with his loved ones,” while Julie-Anne Goode wrote: “This is so sad my thoughts go out to the family and loved ones.”

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch, which is investigating the crash, has been contacted for further information.