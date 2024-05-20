Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Baby Reindeer’s ‘real-life Martha’ reportedly sent Sir Keir Starmer nearly 300 abusive emails while living in his constituency.

Fiona Harvey allegedly sent the Labour leader abusive messages over an eight-month period which described him as a “stupid little boy” and used a disabled slur to insult his wife, according to The Sun.

The 58-year-old is accused of sending 276 emails to his parliament address between January and August 2020 while she was living in Kilburn, which neighbours Mr Starmer’s Holborn and St Pancras’ ward.

Each of the emails was signed with ‘Sent from my iPhone’, like those sent by Martha in the Netflix series - despite them being sent from a desktop computer.

Ms Harvey allegedly sent an email using a disabled slur against Sir Keir Starmer’s wife ( AFP via Getty Images )

One email published by The Sun read: “Keir cut the c**p with me you stupid little boy.

“You get elected leader of. Non party and within two minutes I get an email calling me a racist from the housing ombudsman I’ve already complained about you to the standards commissioner who guess what also does nothing. See from now on il l complain about the slightest little thing.

“Your life won’t be worth living.”

The Metropolitan Police has reportedly been made aware of the emails. The Independent has contacted Labour and Ms Harvey for comment.

The Independent also approached Ms Harvey who chose not to respond to the claims about Sir Keir Starmer. However, she did say she was pulling together a legal team to take action against Netflix and other outlets for the defamatory portrayal and for using her image without permission.

During a controversial appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored last week, Ms Harvey adamantly denied ever stalking comedian Richard Gadd, who wrote and starred in the Netflix show.

She denied ever stalking Richard Gadd during an interview with Piers Morgan ( Piers Morgan/X )

The seven-part series, based on a true story, follows Donny Dunn, played by Mr Gadd, and his relationship with Martha, a middle-aged woman who begins stalking him after he serves her in a pub.

Ms Harvey denied sending him 41,000 emails and more than 100 letters, claiming that it was more like 10 messages and insisted she had no criminal convictions and had not been sent to prison.

While the Scottish lawyer had not been named in the show, online sleuths had been able to work out her identity within a week of the show premiering on the streaming giant.

She told Mr Morgan she wanted to “set the record straight” after being contacted online by trolls who had sent her death threats and threatened to sue Mr Gadd and Netflix for her defamatory portrayal.