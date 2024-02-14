Brick Lane’s oldest bagel shop under threat as eviction notice served

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A London bagel shop known for never being closed has shut up shop after lawyers apparently repossessed it, warning people to stay away.

The Beigel Shop, which claims to be “iconic” and the oldest outlet in Brick Lane, suddenly closed on Tuesday, and a High Court writ of possession was pasted inside the door.

The letter from the solicitors read: “Please note we have taken possession of the above-mentioned property. Any attempt of re-entry of the said property is an offence and proceedings will be taken for trespass and criminal damage.”

Another notice on the door promised the store would reopen (@beigel_shop/instagram)

Within hours, the writ was covered over by a different notice, saying the bakery would be closed for “a short period” for essential electrical maintenance.

“Thank you for your support. We’ll be back before you know it,” the notice read.

The shop, which claims to have been established in 1855, is usually open around the clock every day of the week.

But on Wednesday customers were unable to get in, and its Facebook page was out of order. Its website tells users it is private and only owners may log in.

One Instagram user wrote: “Is the sign under it not true? I really hope so. We’ve often driven up from the Home Counties just to visit you!”

Last year bakery-and-coffee chain Le Pain Quotidien closed all but one of its cafes in London.

The Independent has asked Thirsk Winton, the solicitors whose name was on the writ of possession, to confirm whether they are handling the case but had not heard back by the time of publication.