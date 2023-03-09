British pensioner dies after being swept off Bali coast as six tourists rescued

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British pensioner has died after being swept off the coast of Bali at one of the country’s popular beaches.

Six other tourists were pulled into the ocean by a strong current on Wednesday at Pererenan Beach.

They were pulled to safety by lifeguards but the 83-year-old British man later died.

The tourists were all bathing on the shallow water of the beach when the tide dragged them into the ocean at around 4pm.

It is understood that a group of four was dragged into the ocean from the southern side of the beach, two people were swept away from further up the coast, and one from the northern side.

A witness at the scene told the local publication Fajar Bali: “The lifeguard officer had sounded a warning whistle to the seven victims while bathing near a permanent current, but they were ignored, so they were quickly dragged away by the current separately.”

All seven were brought back to shore, but the pensioner was in critical condition.

Lifeguards performed CPR on him and he was rushed to Mengwi II Health Center in Tumbakbayuh Village for treatment. He was later referred to Mangusada Badung Hospital but could not be saved.

A British pensioner died after being swept off the coast of Bali at one of the country’s popular beaches (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Of the seven victims, one person was declared dead ... a British citizen,” the police chief said.