The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to keep interest rates at a 15-year-high amid of 5.25 per cent amid concerns about the UK’s weak economic prospects.

Economists on Threadneedle Street have been talking increasingly in recent months about the risk that the country could be headed for a recession.

Last time the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met, in September, it said that it downgraded its outlook for the third quarter of 2023, predicting that gross domestic product (GDP) would only rise by 0.1%, compared with the 0.4% increase it had forecast just a month earlier.

Holding the rate at 5.25 per cent will be positive news for homeowners as when the rates go up the cost of borrowing increases.

Investec economist Sandra Horsfield said that MPC members may still decide to hike rates, but added that “the case for raising rates further now does look somewhat weaker to us than at the last meeting”.

She pointed to recent soft economic data, including lower-than-expected inflation in September, worse GDP than in prior forecasts and weak retail sales and consumer confidence.