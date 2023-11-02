Interest rates – live: What is the Bank of England expected to do and will low rates ever return?
The BoE’s announcement on interest rates is expected at midday
The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to keep interest rates at a 15-year-high amid of 5.25 per cent amid concerns about the UK’s weak economic prospects.
Economists on Threadneedle Street have been talking increasingly in recent months about the risk that the country could be headed for a recession.
Last time the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met, in September, it said that it downgraded its outlook for the third quarter of 2023, predicting that gross domestic product (GDP) would only rise by 0.1%, compared with the 0.4% increase it had forecast just a month earlier.
Holding the rate at 5.25 per cent will be positive news for homeowners as when the rates go up the cost of borrowing increases.
Investec economist Sandra Horsfield said that MPC members may still decide to hike rates, but added that “the case for raising rates further now does look somewhat weaker to us than at the last meeting”.
She pointed to recent soft economic data, including lower-than-expected inflation in September, worse GDP than in prior forecasts and weak retail sales and consumer confidence.
Interest rates are already ‘much too high’ and should be cut, says top accountant
Richard Murphy, an economist and Professor of Chartered Accounting Practice at the Sheffield University, said that
“Discussion about the Bank of England’s interest rate decision has focused on whether it will hold rates rather than increase them, but this entirely misses the point about what is needed now.
“Almost certainly, the Bank of England has already wildly overreacted to the inflation that we have, meaning that interest rates are already much too high.
“That fact, coupled with its current policy of quantitative tightening, which is deliberately inflating current financial market interest rates, means that the impact of high interest rates is now almost wholly destructive on the economy, businesses, households and individuals.
“What we need now are urgent and significant interest rate cuts to reduce the harm already caused and to keep businesses, mortgaged households, renters, local authorities and others going when their financial viability is now under threat, but will the Bank of England do that? I very much doubt it. It’s as if they don’t care.”
What is happening with house prices?
House prices rose by 0.9 per cent on average month-on-month in October - likely reflecting a constrained supply of properties for buyers to choose from - according to an index released on Wednesday.
Across the UK, property values fell by 3.3 per cent compared with October last year, Nationwide said. The average UK house price in October was £259,423.
Robert Gardner, Nationwide‘s chief economist, said that despite the month-on-month rise in house prices: “Housing market activity has remained extremely weak, with just 43,300 mortgages approved for house purchase in September, around 30% below the monthly average prevailing in 2019.”
He continued: “The uptick in house prices in October most likely reflects the fact that the supply of properties on the market is constrained.
“There is little sign of forced selling, which would exert downward pressure on prices, as labour market conditions are solid and mortgage arrears are at historically low levels.
“Activity and house prices are likely to remain subdued in the coming quarters.”
He said that with the Bank of England base rate not expected to decline significantly in the years ahead, “borrowing costs are unlikely to return to the historic lows seen in the aftermath of the pandemic.”
Sunak unpopularity could influence Bank decision, suggests economist
Althea Spinozzi, senior fixed income strategist at investment platform Saxo, has suggested Rishi Sunak’s unpopularity could influence today’s decision.
She said the government’s fiscal policies “remain uncertain as Rishi Sunak is losing popularity, adding to inflation upside risk” – suggesting that a desperate PM may be tempted to cut taxes win votes.
“Within this environment, the BoE is on the verge of losing its credibility. It tightened the economy too little, too slowly. There is no option for governor Andrew Bailey other than sticking to the higher-for-longer rhetoric, hoping to maintain a hawkish bias while it’s becoming more apparent that policymakers are afraid of breaking something.”
Unite calls on Bank of England to cut interest rates to help hard-up workers
Unite has accused the Bank of England of squeezing workers living standards and have urged them to cut interest rates.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), responsible for setting interest rates makes its decision today at midday.
Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: “The Bank of England has been squeezing the living standards of workers while the banks make billions from two years of rising interest rates - this has to stop. High inflation has not been driven by workers it’s been driven by the greed of the profiteers.
“The big four are just picking the pockets of workers to give handouts to shareholders. It’s high time the Bank of England took action against the real culprits of this cost of living crisis.”
‘Bank of England is between a rock and a hard place'
Nick Brooks, Head of Economic and Investment Research at ICG, thinks the BoE is between a rock and a hard place as economic growth is slowing down, but inflation is still running high.
He said:
- The BoE is likely to keep its benchmark rate steady at 5.25% and emphasise that future policy remains data dependent.
- The dilemma the BoE faces is that although economic growth is slowing, the UK’s inflation rate is running at the highest among major developed economies and is proving very hard to bring down.
- Until there is a significant loosening of labour markets, the BoE will likely need to keep rates at current levels, with the risk that it is forced to tighten further in the coming months.
How do interest rates impact mortgages?
Changes in the Bank of England’s base rate, which is the interest rate at which high street banks borrow from Threadneedle Street, has a knock-on effect on the interest rates that the former then set their mortgage borrowers.
The changes will also affect anyone with savings and anyone who is borrowing money from banks.
What are interest rates?
An interest rate is a measure that tells you how high the cost of borrowing money is, or how high the rewards of saving are.
If you are borrowing money, typically from a bank, the interest rate on that money is the amount you will be charged for borrowing it.
It is a charge on top of the total amount of the loan and will be shown as a percentage of the overall.
Higher percentages mean paying more money to the lender for borrowing the money.
If you are saving money in a bank account, the interest rate on that money is the amount you will accrue on top of your savings. Banks will pay you a percentage of your total savings, typically at the end of the year.
Bank of England announcement expected at midday
Good morning and welcome to our Bank of England (BoE) live blog where we will be bringing you the latest updates and analysis on the interest rates announcement at 12pm.
Economists expect the BoE to keep rates at 5.25% due to concerns that the UK economy is heading towards a recession.
In September, the BoE kept rates unchanged at 5.25% - the first hold decision for nearly two years after 14 hikes in a row.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies