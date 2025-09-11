New Banksy artwork of judge beating a protester scrubbed from Royal Courts of Justice
The artwork was swiftly covered up and guarded by security guards
The latest Banksy mural, depicting a judge beating a protester, has been erased from the wall of London's Royal Courts of Justice.
Unlike many of the elusive artist's other works, often carefully removed for gallery display or sold for millions, this latest piece was scrubbed from the historic building on Wednesday.
The stencilled spray-painting showed a judge in a traditional wig and black gown striking a protester, who lay on the ground holding a blood-splattered placard, with a gavel.
The artwork was swiftly covered up with large sheets of black plastic and two metal barriers and has been guarded by security officials
Court administrators ordered its removal, stating the 143-year-old Victorian gothic revival style building is "valued for its historical significance and must maintain its original character."
Metropolitan Police confirmed officers are investigating a complaint that the artwork constitutes criminal damage. Banksy's spokesperson did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
The work appeared on Monday and was quickly covered up after Banksy posted photos of it on Instagram, his usual method of authenticating his work.
Banksy, whose identity remains a source of constant speculation, captioned the pictures simply: "Royal Courts Of Justice. London."
The artist, who has never publicly revealed his identity, is known for criticising government policy on migration and war.
While the artwork didn't make overt reference to a particular event or cause, some activists saw it as a comment on the UK government’s ban on the group Palestine Action, which has been proscribed as a terrorist organisation.
On Saturday, almost 900 people were arrested at a London protest challenging the ban.
The courthouse is home to the Court of Appeal and High Court, which have both weighed in on Palestine Action's efforts to appeal the ban.
Appellate judges initially rejected the organisation’s request to appeal, but a High Court judge then allowed it to go forward, though the government is challenging that decision.