Residents of a Bristol tower block that was evacuated over fears it was unsafe have been told they are unable to return for at least two to three weeks.

Hundreds of people were made homeless overnight on 14 November after the 16-storey Barton House complex was thought to be at risk of collapse.

They have now been informed that due to the need to complete “complex and intrusive building survey work”, households are currently unable to return, while officers continue to identify suitable temporary accommodation.

A number of residents have been staying with friends and family, while others have been placed in hotels or at a “rest centre” at the City Hall.

Residents are unable to return for at least two to three weeks (PA)

Speaking to The Independent, Fartun Abdulkdir said she had arrived at her 16th-floor flat with her two-year-old child to find people leaving. “It was scary, people were rushing outside. I went in and picked up a few belongings to quickly get back out. Then I went to a nearby help centre where I was taken to a hotel.

“We just want to be safe, and to go home.”

Signs have now been placed around the tower block, while access remains in place for residents to gather essential items.

Inside Barton House, which is the oldest of the council’s high-rise blocks (Alex Ross)

The evacuation was triggered by a structural issue discovered in three of the 98 flats with the building deemed to be at risk if there was a fire, explosion or large impact, said Bristol City Council.

Mayor Marvin Rees has said the tower block may not have been built to the specification set in its design, with the surveys showing a lower fire resistance and less concrete cover in the floors.

In an update issued by Bristol City Council on 19 November, the authority said the complex survey work meant “we do not expect households to be able to return to their flats in the next two to three weeks”.

A spokesperson added: “Throughout this week, officers have been supporting residents to leave Barton House and move into temporary, hotel accommodation or to stay with friends and families. We remain very grateful to residents of Barton House for their patience and understanding during this challenging time.

“Officers and hotel staff continue to support residents over the weekend. Daily updates are being sent to residents by email, text and shared by officers in person. Security remains in place at Barton House to support access for those needing to gather essential items.”