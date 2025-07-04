Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC’s director of music, Lorna Clarke, has reportedly stepped back from her day-to-day duties following controversy over the broadcaster’s decision to show Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury Festival set live.

The Times reported the move, which comes after singer Bobby Vylan led crowds in chants of "death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)" during the punk duo’s Saturday afternoon set.

In a statement on Thursday, the BBC admitted it had assessed the Ipswich-formed act as "high risk" before Glastonbury but initially deemed it suitable for live streaming.

The corporation later stated this was "clearly not the case" and apologised for the group’s "deplorable behaviour".

Ms Clarke is reported to have stepped back from her responsibilities, which include overseeing six radio networks and live music events, while an investigation takes place.

A small group of other senior BBC staff responsible for music and live events are also said to have temporarily relinquished their roles.

open image in gallery Bobby Vylan on Glastonbury’s West Holts stage ( PA Wire )

Following the incident, the BBC confirmed it would no longer live stream acts it deems “high risk”.

In a statement released on Thursday, the broadcaster said: “We deeply regret that such offensive and deplorable behaviour appeared on the BBC and want to apologise to our viewers and listeners and in particular the Jewish community.

“We are also unequivocal that there can be no place for antisemitism at, or on, the BBC.”

Seven acts, including Bob Vylan, were deemed ‘high risk’ in the lead-up to Glastonbury, and all were “deemed suitable for live streaming with appropriate mitigations”, the statement said.

“Prior to Glastonbury, a decision was taken that compliance risks could be mitigated in real time on the live stream – through the use of language or content warnings – without the need for a delay. This was clearly not the case.”

The statement added: “Given the failings that have been acknowledged we are taking actions to ensure proper accountability for those found to be responsible for those failings in the live broadcast. We will not comment further on those processes at this time.”

open image in gallery Bobby Vylan crowdsurfing during his performance at Glastonbury Festival ( PA Wire )

Since the performance, Avon and Somerset Police have launched an investigation into the comments made during Bob Vylan’s set.

It has also emerged that the group were already under investigation by police for comments made at a performance one month before Glastonbury.

Video footage appears to show Bobby Vylan – whose real name is reportedly Pascal Robinson-Foster, 34 – at Alexandra Palace telling crowds: “Death to every single IDF soldier out there as an agent of terror for Israel. Death to the IDF.”

The group issued a statement on Tuesday claiming they were being “targeted for speaking up”.

The band have also had their US visas revoked ahead of their tour later this year, and have been pulled from their Saturday headline slot at Radar festival in Manchester and from an upcoming performance at a German music venue.

Bob Vylan are still expected to perform at the Boardmasters surfing and music festival in Newquay, Cornwall, in August.

The group is known for addressing political issues in their music, including racism, masculinity and class, and have released four albums.