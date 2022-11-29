UK summons Chinese ambassador over ‘completely unacceptable’ beating and arrest of BBC journalist
China accuses British government of ‘hypocritical double standards’ after Rishi Sunak’s rebuke
The UK government has summoned China’s ambassador to Britain over the “completely unacceptable” arrest and assault of a BBC journalist while covering protests in Shanghai.
British foreign secretary James Cleverly called China’s Zheng Zeguang to the Foreign Office in Whitehall, according to a government source.
Foreign Office officials have been in contact with the BBC’s camera operator Edward Lawrence following his arrest and release, and are also in contact with local authorities about the case, The Independent understands.
