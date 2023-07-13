✕ Close Huw Edwards named by wife as BBC star at centre of scandal

Newsreader Huw Edwards has been identified by his wife as the BBC presenter facing a string of allegations including paying a young person for sexually explicit images.

Vicky Flind said her husband was suffering from serious mental health issues and was now in hospital, “where he will stay for the foreseeable future”.

The past five days had been extremely difficult for her family, Ms Flind said, adding: “As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years. The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters.”

Edwards intended to respond to the stories once he was well enough, she said.

Minutes earlier, the Metropolitan Police said no criminal offence had been committed, giving the green light for the corporation to resume its internal investigation.