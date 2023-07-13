Huw Edwards – latest: BBC news presenter is hospitalised as wife names him as star in sex scandal
Newsreader – facing four claims – in hospital with serious mental health issues, says wife
Newsreader Huw Edwards has been identified by his wife as the BBC presenter facing a string of allegations including paying a young person for sexually explicit images.
Vicky Flind said her husband was suffering from serious mental health issues and was now in hospital, “where he will stay for the foreseeable future”.
The past five days had been extremely difficult for her family, Ms Flind said, adding: “As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years. The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters.”
Edwards intended to respond to the stories once he was well enough, she said.
Minutes earlier, the Metropolitan Police said no criminal offence had been committed, giving the green light for the corporation to resume its internal investigation.
Vicky Flind, the wife of news reader Huw Edwards, has named him as the BBC presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images in a statement issued on his behalf.
BBC presenter scandal timeline
Here is a timeline behind the controversy:
Viewers praised Edwards’s non-stop coverage of Queen’s funeral
Back in September, BBC News viewers joked that the presenter deserved ‘a fortnight off’ after days on end commentating on the Queen’s funeral. A reminder:
Huw Edwards’s 20-year struggle with mental health
Newsreader Huw Edwards has spoken publicly in the past about his mental health problems, describing how his depression and anxiety had left him unable to get out of bed at times:
Media figures send support to ‘superb broadcaster’
Journalists and high-profile media figures are among those who have sent support to the “superb broadcaster”:
Newsreader perfect target for BBC haters, says ex-spin doctor
Huw Edwards is “the perfect target for those who would undermine and indeed would like to destroy the BBC”, according to Labour former spin doctor Alastair Campbell.
Praising his coverage of the Queen’s death, Campbell said Edwards was a superb broadcaster, and the pair had discussed their experiences of depression.
He added: “The police having said no action to be taken, whatever he did or did not do is a matter for him and his family, and for the BBC.”
Edwards: the face and voice of nation’s historical moments
Edwards, 61 and a father-of-five, has fronted the BBC’s flagship nightly news programme for 20 years, earning a reputation as a respected veteran broadcaster. Read more about his background:
Police say no crime committed
ICYMI: There’s no evidence Edwards committed a crime, police said.
Metropolitan police said it made its decision after speaking with the alleged victim and that person’s parents.
Vicky Flind, the wife standing by Huw Edwards
Huw Edwards’s wife Vicky Flind has stood by her husband. Describing the last few days as “extremely difficult” for her family, she requested privacy for all involved, including the couple’s five children. Here’s who they are:
Fallout sharply divides opinions
Opinions are sharply divided between those sympathising with Edwards and those condemning the alleged actions, as well as between those blaming the media over how the allegations were reported and those saying the reports were in the public interest because the BBC is funded by licence-fee-payers.
Left-wing commentator Steve Richards tweeted about “another familar darkly hysterical sequence” but right-wing commentator Allison Pearson responded: “Most BBC viewers will be deeply shocked. They pay Huw Edwards’ salary.”