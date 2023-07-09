The BBC said it takes any allegations very seriously (PA Wire)

A BBC presenter accused of paying a teenager for explicit pictures allegedly appeared in his underwear in a video call.

The unnamed BBC star has been accused of paying a teenager more than £35,000 in exchange for sexual images.

The teenager’s mother told The Sun she saw a picture of the presenter on her child’s phone in which he was “sitting on a sofa in his house in his underwear” and she said she was told it was “a picture from some kind of video call”.

The mother alleges her child used the money to fund a cocaine addiction which “destroyed” their life, and turned them from a “happy-go-lucky youngster” to a “ghost-like crack addict” in three years.

The Sun said the teenager’s family complained to the BBC on 19 May.

Neither the individual nor the teenager, who was said to be 17 when the payments began, have been identified. The Sun reports that while the presenter is off air, he has not been suspended.