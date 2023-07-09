BBC presenter accused of paying teen for sexual images ‘appeared in underwear on video call’ - latest
A BBC presenter accused of paying a teenager for explicit pictures allegedly appeared in his underwear in a video call.
The unnamed BBC star has been accused of paying a teenager more than £35,000 in exchange for sexual images.
The teenager’s mother told The Sun she saw a picture of the presenter on her child’s phone in which he was “sitting on a sofa in his house in his underwear” and she said she was told it was “a picture from some kind of video call”.
The mother alleges her child used the money to fund a cocaine addiction which “destroyed” their life, and turned them from a “happy-go-lucky youngster” to a “ghost-like crack addict” in three years.
The Sun said the teenager’s family complained to the BBC on 19 May.
Neither the individual nor the teenager, who was said to be 17 when the payments began, have been identified. The Sun reports that while the presenter is off air, he has not been suspended.
BBC responds to allegation
In response to the report, a BBC spokesperson said: “We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.
“As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this.
“That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.
“If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact, that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop.
“If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes.”
Mother of victim blames BBC presenter for turning child into ‘ghost-like crack addict’
Speaking about the allegations, the mother of the victim told The Sun how her child, now 20, had gone from a “happy-go-lucky youngster to a ghost-like crack addict” in three years.
She said: “When I see him on telly, I feel sick.
“I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life.
“Taking my child’s innocence and handing over the money for crack cocaine that could kill my child.”
‘That ain’t me’: Rylan Clark and Jeremy Vine respond to BBC presenter scandal
TV presenter Rylan Clark has addressed baseless speculation surrounding the unnamed BBC presenter who has been accused of paying a teenager for explicit photos.
The unknown presenter is reportedly a BBC star who has been taken off air since the allegation emerged.
After the story was published, Mr Clark said: “Not sure why my names floating about but re that story in the sun- that ain’t me babe. I’m Currently filming a show in Italy for the bbc, so take my name out ya mouths.”
Read more here:
‘That ain’t me’: Rylan Clark and Jeremy Vine respond to BBC presenter scandal
BBC radio presenter Jeremy Vine also addressed baseless speculation surrounding the allegations
