The BBC presenter at the centre of a sex scandal has been accused of breaking lockdown rules to meet an online date.
According to The Sun, messages suggest the TV personality visited the home of the person he met online and sent cash to them, with the paper further claiming that he travelled out of London in February 2021 to meet them.
The person, who has not been named, said: “He (The BBC star) came round for an hour. I was quite shocked that he broke the rules to come and meet me because of who he is. I was just a random person online.”
Meanwhile, Jeremy Vine has urged the unnamed figure to “come forward publicly” as speculation about their identity deepens.
“These new allegations will result in yet more vitriol being thrown at perfectly innocent colleagues of his. And the BBC, which I’m sure he loves, is on its knees with this”, Mr Vine tweeted.
The suspended broadcaster is also accused of paying £35,000 for images over three years which began when another individual, now aged 20, was 17.
Jeremy Vine and Piers Morgan are among the high-profile figures who have called for the unnamed presenter at the heart of the BBC scandal to come forward publicly for the good of his colleagues at the corporation.
Fresh claims about the anonymous man emerged on Tuesday, following previous allegations over payments he had made for sexually explicit photos.
The Sun newspaper’s front page on Wednesday also reported that a 23-year-old person has claimed the presenter broke lockdown rules to meet them during the pandemic in February 2021.
Posting online on Tuesday, Vine said the latest allegations would result in “yet more vitriol being thrown at perfectly innocent colleagues” at the BBC.
Read the full story here:
BBC presenter scandal: The claims and timeline of allegations
On 10 July, the Met said it is carrying out further inquiries to establish whether any crime has been committed after BBC representatives met with detectives virtually.
A lawyer representing the young person said the claims in the “inappropriate article” are “rubbish”.
In a letter reported by BBC News At Six, the young person said via the lawyer: “For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality and the allegations reported in The Sun newspaper are ‘rubbish’.”
Here’s the timeline of allegations:
The unnamed presenter has been suspended with the BBC due to meet with the Metropolitan Police on Monday
ICYMI: Lawyer for young person at centre of BBC presenter sex case says ‘nothing inappropriate happened’
The teenager at the centre of the BBC presenter scandal has said nothing inappropriate or unlawful happened with the unnamed star accused of paying them £35,000 for sexually explicit images.
In another day of extraordinary drama, they said the allegations published in The Sun, were “rubbish”, in a letter issued by their lawyer to the broadcaster.
The claim comes hours after the Metropolitan Police confirmed “there is no investigation at this time” following a weekend of online speculation over the identity of the male star, believed to be a household name.
It’s understood BBC staff are furious at the broadcaster’s handling of the scandal, which prompted several of the corporation’s top talent to rush to declare their innocence and that the presenter, who was suspended on Sunday, is not minded to reveal their identity until the outcome of any police probe.
Holly Evans reports:
The Metropolitan Police said there is no current investigation as they carry out further inquiries into the claims
BBC star sent 'abusive messages' to second young person after contact on dating app – report
A person in their early twenties has said they felt threatened by “expletive-filled” messages from the BBC presenter facing allegations he paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos as the scandal surrounding the corporation deepens.
The fresh shock allegations, reported by the BBC, add further pressure on the broadcaster as it reels from the fallout from separate claims made against the unnamed male presenter and first reported by The Sun.
The individual in their early twenties – who has no connection to the person at the centre of The Sun’s story – met the male presenter on a dating app before their conversations moved to other platforms, according to the BBC.
Read the full story by Adam Forrest here:
Corporation rocked by new allegations against high-profile presenter – as BBC boss admits mistakes in handling of row
ICYMI: Piers Morgan blasts BBC for refusing to name presenter at the centre of explicit photos row
Piers Morgan has berated the BBC on Twitter for failing to name the presenter accused of paying a teenager for sexually explicit photos.
The Sun first reported last week that a high-profile broadcaster had paid more than £35,000 for explicit pictures and appeared in his underwear on a video call with a then-17-year-old. Its report also omitted the star’s name.
The BBC confirmed on Sunday (9 July) it had made contact with the Metropolitan Police over the presenter’s reported actions.
Tom Murray reports:
Presenter joins Jeremy Vine in calling an end to speculation over accused presenter’s identity
ICYMI: Read BBC statement on presenter scandal in full as it admits seven-week delay
The BBC has admitted bosses only spoke to the top presenter at the centre of a sexual images scandal seven weeks after their family first complained.
The unnamed TV star is accused of paying £35,000 for images over three years to a the-17-year-old teenager, who is now aged 20.
Family members complained to the broadcaster on May 18 but it has since emerged that only two follow-up attempts via email and phone were made by the BBC’s Corporate Investigations Team.
Holly Evans reports:
The unnamed TV star was only informed of the allegations the day before The Sun published its story
BBC presenter scandal: Why has star not been named and could they be jailed over explicit photos?
A high-profile BBC presenter has been accused of paying a teenager more than £35,000 for explicit pictures.
Once the allegations went public, the now-suspended star said, “what have you done?” in an effort to try and “stop the investigation”, it has been claimed.
It came afterThe Sun reported last week how the star allegedly appeared in his underwear in a video call and began paying the person for explicit content when the complainant was 17.
Oliver Pritchard-Jones has the full story:
Investigation into unnamed BBC presenter raises legal questions about the allegations as police contacted by broadcaster
BBC explicit image scandal: Key points from Tim Davie grilling
BBC director general Tim Davie has publicly commented on the corporation’s presenter scandal for the first time.
A presenter has been accused of paying a person £35,000 for explicit images over three years which began when the person, now aged 20, was 17, in allegations published by The Sun.
Mr Davie told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme on Tuesday (11 July) that he has not yet spoken to the unnamed presenter.
The BBC boss added that the complaints are “clearly damaging” to the broadcaster, and addressed a challenge from host Sarah Montague that “everyone is this building knows” the identity of the unnamed star.
Holly Patrick reports:
BBC presenter allegations: A timeline of key events
The BBC has suspended a male member of staff following allegations an unnamed presenter paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images.
But the young person at the centre of the controversy has said nothing inappropriate or unlawful happened.
Here is a timeline of how events unfolded based, in part, on information from the BBC and The Sun.
Jacob Phillips reports:
BBC presenter accused of breaking lockdown rules to meet online date
A BBC star at the centre of sex scandal has been accused of breaking covid rules to meet someone he met on a dating app.
According to The Sun newspaper messages suggest the TV personality visited the home of the person he met online and sent cash to them.
He travelled on public transport to meet them out of London on February 18, 2021, the paper claims, weeks after the public were told they could only travel for work.
In an interview, the person, who has not been named, adds: “He (The BBC star) came round for an hour.
“I was quite shocked that he broke the rules to come and meet me because of who he is. I was just a random person online.
The newspaper has handed over evidence of the texts to The BBC.